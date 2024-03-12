What is Workhorse Group Inc’s (WKHS) Stock Real Technical Picture?

ROTH Capital lowered the price target for the Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 09, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 03, 2022 by R. F. Lafferty that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $6 for WKHS stock. The research report from ROTH Capital has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $7. The stock was resumed by R. F. Lafferty, who disclosed in a research note on February 02, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published August 11, 2021, DA Davidson analysts initiated the Workhorse Group Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.14 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.12, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -16.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.09. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.24M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.52M and a low estimate of $2.9M.