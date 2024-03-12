Where are Investors’ Sentiments? Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Stock

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on February 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for ULCC stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on October 27, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published September 21, 2023, Citigroup analysts downgraded the Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $5.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by 100.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.17. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $854.13M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $864.99M and a low estimate of $839M.