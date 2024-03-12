Why Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock rose 35.91% in Last Six Months?

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $3 for JBLU stock. The research report from Exane BNP Paribas has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $3. In their research brief published July 11, 2023, Evercore ISI analysts downgraded the Jetblue Airways Corp stock from In-line to Underperform with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.28, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 32.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.53. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.4 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.64. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.17B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.21B and a low estimate of $2.16B.