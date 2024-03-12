Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Accolade Inc (ACCD) Stock

Leerink Partners raised the price target for the Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by DA Davidson that resumed the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $14 for ACCD stock. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $13. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 24, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $16.50. In their research brief published April 12, 2023, Stephens analysts initiated the Accolade Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.28 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.44, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.16, which implies that the company surprised the market by 36.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Feb 2024) is -$0.07. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.16. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $123.91M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $124.77M and a low estimate of $123.2M.