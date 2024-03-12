With upside potential, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Stock is well-positioned to grow

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on March 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2023 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underweight with a price target of $5 for IHRT stock. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on August 10, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the iHeartMedia Inc stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -66.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.56. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.51 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.66. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $805.21M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $812M and a low estimate of $799.55M.