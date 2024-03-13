A healthy upside potential exists for Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock from “a Strong buy” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 29, 2023 by BTIG Research that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $85 for NTRA stock. The research report from Guggenheim has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $70. The stock was initiated by Wolfe Research, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $70. In their research brief published November 13, 2023, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Natera Inc stock from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $68.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.64 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.73, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.71. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.65 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.78. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $314.73M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $329M and a low estimate of $303M.