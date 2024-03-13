A Real Picture of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock: The Fundamentals

Raymond James raised the price target for the Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on December 18, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $10. The stock was upgraded by Wedbush, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2023, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published November 17, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts upgraded the Ardelyx Inc stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $8.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -33.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.14. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.23. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $36.71M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $40M and a low estimate of $30.5M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.20% within the last five trades and -13.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 78.01% in the last 6 months and 60.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ARDX stock is trading at a margin of -7.55%, -2.59% and 61.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARDX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -16.88 percent below its 52-week high and 166.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 78.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ardelyx Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -50.84 percent and the profit margin is -53.08 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 83.23 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.96 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 174.25. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 15.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 11.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.84 percent of Ardelyx Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 59.57 percent are held by financial institutions. Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer at Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has sold 5,183 shares of firm on Feb 26 ’24 at a price of $9.20 against the total amount of $47684.0. In another inside trade, RAAB MICHAEL, President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) sold 22,917 shares of the firm on Feb 20 ’24 for a total worth of $0.2 million at a price of $8.75. An inside trade which took place on Feb 20 ’24, Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc Rodriguez Susan sold 6,928 shares of firm against total price of $60594.0 at the cost of $8.75 per share.