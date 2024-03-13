A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on February 04, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 07, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $8 for MESA stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $7. The stock was upgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on May 11, 2021, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published March 04, 2021, Deutsche Bank analysts downgraded the Mesa Air Group Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.67 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.32, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.35, which implies that the company surprised the market by -109.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2023) is -$0.15. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.15. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $114.37M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $114M and a low estimate of $114M.