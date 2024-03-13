AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock deserves your attention

B. Riley Securities lowered the price target for the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 26, 2023 by Citigroup that reiterated the stock to a Sell with a price target of $4.75 for AMC stock. The research report from Wedbush has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $19. The stock was resumed by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on March 23, 2023, to Sell and set the price objective to $1.60. In their research brief published January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities analysts reiterated the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $4.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.83 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.69, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by -20.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.82. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.62 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.95. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $839.6M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $930.43M and a low estimate of $745.69M.