Analysts Estimated Revenue of $651.47M in the current quarter for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

Barclays raised the price target for the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2024 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $5 for NYCB stock. The research report from DA Davidson has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on February 07, 2024, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $5.50. In their research brief published February 07, 2024, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.28, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.55, which implies that the company surprised the market by -196.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.04. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.45. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $651.47M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $773.8M and a low estimate of $579M.