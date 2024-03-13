Analysts Projected EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 25, 2023 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $31 for HRMY stock. The research report from Berenberg has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $59. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 20, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published October 14, 2022, Jefferies analysts upgraded the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $61.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.48, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -6.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.62. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.49. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $154.68M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $159M and a low estimate of $150.55M.