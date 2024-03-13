Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock to return to profitability in the near future

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 06, 2024 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underweight with a price target of $8.50 for CHGG stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on November 20, 2023, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published May 02, 2023, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Chegg Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.36, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.25. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.28 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.2. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $174.1M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $175.4M and a low estimate of $173.36M.