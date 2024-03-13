Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $43.31 for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 30, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 16, 2024 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $47 for SLG stock. The research report from Compass Point has initiated the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $27. The stock was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on August 17, 2023, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published July 21, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts upgraded the SL Green Realty Corp. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $41.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.88, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.57, which implies that the company surprised the market by -178.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.06. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.68 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.72. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $158.04M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $182.71M and a low estimate of $136.72M.