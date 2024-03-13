DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock is trading Higher 45.03% From 200-Day SMA

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) stock from “a Sector perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 22, 2024 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $145 for DASH stock. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $120. The stock was upgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on January 08, 2024, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $130. In their research brief published November 16, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the DoorDash Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $125.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.39 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by -143.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.05. This is an average of 22 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.23. According to 28 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.45B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.49B and a low estimate of $2.39B.