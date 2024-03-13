Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Stock Price Slipped -10.34% to $7.11

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 28, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $26.

This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -23.55% within the last five trades and -29.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. GUTS stock is trading at a margin of -17.17%, -21.98% and -21.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GUTS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -50.97 percent below its 52-week high and 2.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Fractyl Health Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $338.51 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 53.25 percent of Fractyl Health Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 3.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Elia Marc, the Director at Fractyl Health Inc. (GUTS) has bought 466,666 shares of firm on Feb 06 ’24 at a price of $15.00 against the total amount of $7.0 million. In another inside trade, CVF, LLC, 10% Owner of Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) bought 333,333 shares of the firm on Feb 06 ’24 for a total worth of $5.0 million at a price of $15.00. An inside trade which took place on Feb 06 ’24, 10% Owner of Fractyl Health Inc. Mithril LP bought 333,333 shares of firm against total price of $5.0 million at the cost of $15.00 per share.