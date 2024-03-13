G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

Barclays lowered the price target for the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 16, 2024 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $24 for GIII stock. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $14. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on December 01, 2022, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published December 01, 2022, CL King analysts downgraded the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $22.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.06, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.72, which implies that the company surprised the market by 35.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $0.65. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.56. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $814.17M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $820M and a low estimate of $799.46M.