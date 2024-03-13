Investing in GEE Group Inc (JOB) Stock: Methodology

Alliance Global Partners raised the price target for the GEE Group Inc (AMEX:JOB) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 02, 2020, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 10, 2017 by Maxim Group that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $8 for JOB stock. The research report from Maxim Group has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $9. The stock was reiterated by ROTH Capital, who disclosed in a research note on January 06, 2016, to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published December 30, 2015, Maxim Group analysts reiterated the GEE Group Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $12.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -200.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $33.87M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $33.87M and a low estimate of $33.87M.