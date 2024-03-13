Is Valaris Ltd (VAL) Stock a good investment?

CapitalOne raised the price target for the Valaris Ltd (NYSE:VAL) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on November 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 09, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $106 for VAL stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $85. The stock was initiated by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on January 19, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $95. In their research brief published February 08, 2022, Evercore ISI analysts resumed the Valaris Ltd stock to Outperform with a price target of $72.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.12, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.49, which implies that the company surprised the market by 408.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.4 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.38. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $498.17M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $512M and a low estimate of $491M.