Mastec Inc. (MTZ) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 04, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $105 for MTZ stock. The research report from Robert W. Baird has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $75. The stock was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on January 10, 2024, to Overweight and set the price objective to $92. In their research brief published November 16, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Mastec Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $70.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.22, which implies that the company surprised the market by 50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.48. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.45 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.49. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.62B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.64B and a low estimate of $2.6B.