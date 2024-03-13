Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Stock

Credit Suisse lowered the price target for the Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 10, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 31, 2022 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Underweight with a price target of $5 for HBI stock. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on June 08, 2022, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published May 06, 2022, Stifel analysts downgraded the Hanesbrands Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -66.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.07. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.1. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.19B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.24B and a low estimate of $1.17B.