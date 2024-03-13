P10 Inc (PX) Stock Is Emerging from the Clouds

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the P10 Inc (NYSE:PX) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2024 by Keefe Bruyette that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $10 for PX stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $9.50. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on August 31, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published November 16, 2021, Stephens analysts initiated the P10 Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.21, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.19. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.17. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $64.77M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $66.8M and a low estimate of $62.5M.