Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Rosenblatt lowered the price target for the Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 21, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 21, 2024 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $300 for PANW stock. The research report from Northland Capital has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $275. The stock was downgraded by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on February 21, 2024, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $300. In their research brief published February 21, 2024, CapitalOne analysts downgraded the Palo Alto Networks Inc stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $302.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.3, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.16, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $1.25. This is an average of 38 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.27 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.16. According to 37 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.97B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.98B and a low estimate of $1.95B.