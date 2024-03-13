Stagwell Inc (STGW) Stock Is Looking Attractive

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 09, 2023 by Stephens that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $8 for STGW stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $8. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 17, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published June 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Stagwell Inc stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -55.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.13. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.09. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $613.42M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $647M and a low estimate of $552M.