The future of Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Stock is still in tatters?

Oppenheimer lowered the price target for the Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 28, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 14, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $55 for ARVN stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $70. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 19, 2023, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $63. In their research brief published December 06, 2023, Jefferies analysts upgraded the Arvinas Inc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.53 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.26, which implies that the company surprised the market by -99.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.35. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.95 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.67. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $35.63M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $50M and a low estimate of $25M.