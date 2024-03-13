The idea of catching Fisker Inc (FSR) Stock might be a good one

R. F. Lafferty raised the price target for the Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $1. The stock was downgraded by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on December 04, 2023, from Outperform to In-line and set the price objective to $2. In their research brief published September 26, 2023, BofA Securities analysts resumed the Fisker Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by -33.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.09. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.1. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $173.97M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $215.2M and a low estimate of $110.61M.