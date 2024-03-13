What Are the Chances of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) Stock Making a Comeback?

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:BFH) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on January 10, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2024 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an In-line to an Underperform with a price target of $33 for BFH stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $36. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2023, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published November 15, 2023, Barclays analysts initiated the Bread Financial Holdings Inc stock to Underweight with a price target of $24.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.9 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.88, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $1.78, which implies that the company surprised the market by 202.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $3.36. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $5.23 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.83. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.01B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.05B and a low estimate of $975M.