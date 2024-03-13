Why Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) Stock up 50.17% in Last Week?

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.03. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 50.17% within the last five trades and 24.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SGD stock is trading at a margin of 29.28%, 5.16% and -28.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.