Why Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) Stock Decreased -11.97 percent in recent Trade?

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) stock from “a Buy” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on February 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 09, 2022 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $4.50 for TELL stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $4.50. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on April 01, 2022, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published July 08, 2021, B. Riley Securities analysts initiated the Tellurian Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.02 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.06. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.07. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $30.69M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $32.4M and a low estimate of $28.03M.