Why Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) Stock went down -19.01% in Last Year?

CapitalOne raised the price target for the Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on November 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 05, 2023 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $9.50 for RIG stock. The research report from Compass Point has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $7.50. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on February 16, 2023, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company analysts initiated the Transocean Ltd stock to Buy with a price target of $7.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 60.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.15. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.21. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $788.34M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $863M and a low estimate of $745M.