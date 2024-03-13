Why Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ:ZYME) Stock climbed 16.36% in Last Three Months?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ:ZYME) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 21, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 04, 2023 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $8 for ZYME stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on November 01, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published October 21, 2022, SVB Leerink analysts downgraded the Zymeworks BC Inc stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.43, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by 53.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.32. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.45. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $16.71M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $35M and a low estimate of $5.2M.