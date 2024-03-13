Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 25, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 24, 2023 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $1 for LU stock. The research report from Bernstein has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $2.50. In their research brief published March 14, 2023, Macquarie analysts downgraded the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $1.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.15, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by -73.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.02. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.05B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.08B and a low estimate of $1.04B.