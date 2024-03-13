With upside potential, Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock is well-positioned to grow

Chardan Capital Markets raised the price target for the Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 07, 2022 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $1.70 for OUST stock. The research report from Robert W. Baird has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $1.50. The stock was initiated by Rosenblatt, who disclosed in a research note on October 25, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $2. In their research brief published July 25, 2022, Barclays analysts downgraded the Ouster Inc stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $2.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.89 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.16, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.27, which implies that the company surprised the market by 23.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.83. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.7 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.96. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $24.06M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $24.84M and a low estimate of $21.74M.