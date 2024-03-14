A good growth outlook is seen for VF Corp. (VFC) Stock by analysts

Goldman lowered the price target for the VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2023 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to a Neutral with a price target of $19 for VFC stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to In-line, with a price target set at $17. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on September 18, 2023, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published May 05, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the VF Corp. stock from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $22.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.77, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.2, which implies that the company surprised the market by -26.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.02. This is an average of 19 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.06. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.43B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.52B and a low estimate of $2.34B.