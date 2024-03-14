Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? APA Corporation (APA) Stock

Johnson Rice raised the price target for the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 22, 2023 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $37 for APA stock. The research report from Bernstein has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $50. The stock was initiated by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $46. In their research brief published July 12, 2023, Goldman analysts downgraded the APA Corporation stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.35, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.2, which implies that the company surprised the market by -14.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.78. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.61 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.02. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.81B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2B and a low estimate of $1.68B.