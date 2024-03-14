Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Stock

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on Mar-14-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 22, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $25 for KSS stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to In-line, with a price target set at $24. The stock was reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group, who disclosed in a research note on August 24, 2023, to Market Perform and set the price objective to $29. In their research brief published June 15, 2023, TD Cowen analysts upgraded the Kohl’s Corp. stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.28, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.39, which implies that the company surprised the market by 30.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.05. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.16 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.13. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.35B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.36B and a low estimate of $3.29B.