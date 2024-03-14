BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 23, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $99. The stock was downgraded by HSBC Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 16, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $111. In their research brief published July 14, 2023, HSBC Securities analysts initiated the BioNTech SE ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $124.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.1, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.83, which implies that the company surprised the market by 830.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $2.65. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $3.84 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.87. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.1B and a low estimate of $1.59B.