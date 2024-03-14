Braze Inc (BRZE) Stock is more thoughtful than you think

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 24, 2023 by DA Davidson that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $53 for BRZE stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $60. The stock was reiterated by BTIG Research, who disclosed in a research note on August 31, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published May 18, 2023, Scotiabank analysts initiated the Braze Inc stock to Sector Perform with a price target of $34.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.13, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 61.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is -$0.05. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.06. According to 18 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $124.86M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $125.45M and a low estimate of $124.2M.