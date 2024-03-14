Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock is more thoughtful than you think

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for the Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $240 for BURL stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $150. The stock was downgraded by Gordon Haskett, who disclosed in a research note on September 27, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $137. In their research brief published June 29, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Burlington Stores Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $155.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $3.3, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.36, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $1.05. This is an average of 20 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.63. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.34B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.4B and a low estimate of $2.13B.