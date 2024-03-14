Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) stock is trading -29.43 percent below its 52-week high

UBS raised the price target for the Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 10, 2020 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $10 for CIM stock. The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on August 21, 2019, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $19.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.17, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -23.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.16. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.27 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.12. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $69.96M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $74.7M and a low estimate of $66.1M.