Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $60.00 for Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 23, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Craig Hallum has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $25. The stock was initiated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on March 01, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published February 23, 2021, ROTH Capital analysts initiated the Agrify Corp stock to Buy with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$346.6 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$76.07, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$270.53, which implies that the company surprised the market by -355.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $12.64M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $12.64M and a low estimate of $12.64M.