Getting Ready for the Bounce: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Stock

Barclays raised the price target for the Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 25, 2024 by Stephens that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $24 for COLB stock. The research report from Raymond James has downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform, with a price target set at $25. The stock was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on January 25, 2024, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published January 25, 2024, DA Davidson analysts downgraded the Columbia Banking System, Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.79, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.35, which implies that the company surprised the market by -44.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.58. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.64 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.53. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $491.84M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $504.41M and a low estimate of $472.29M.