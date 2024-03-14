Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Stock

Citigroup raised the price target for the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2023 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $20 for VIPS stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $18. The stock was upgraded by Daiwa Securities, who disclosed in a research note on March 29, 2023, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $17.30. In their research brief published February 24, 2023, UBS analysts upgraded the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $17.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.71, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.36. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.59 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.92. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.98B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.03B and a low estimate of $3.93B.