Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) stock Posted Gross Margin of 8.38 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

Wedbush lowered the price target for the Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 20, 2024 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $15 for HR stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $18. The stock was upgraded by BTIG Research, who disclosed in a research note on October 24, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published October 12, 2023, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $19.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.11, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.13. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.14. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $326.73M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $328.9M and a low estimate of $324.3M.