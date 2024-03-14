Hold on to your shares: Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Stock

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 19, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 06, 2022 by Barclays that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $10 for OII stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $21. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 05, 2021, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published March 03, 2021, Cowen analysts reiterated the Oceaneering International, Inc. stock to Market Perform with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.24, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -20.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.24. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.7. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $587.42M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $596M and a low estimate of $580.5M.