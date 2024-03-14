Invest in Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Stock with the prospect of future returns

Raymond James raised the price target for the Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 16, 2024 by Truist that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $35 for COLD stock. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $36. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on March 23, 2023, from Underweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published January 17, 2023, Truist analysts downgraded the Americold Realty Trust Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $34.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.8 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.1, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.9, which implies that the company surprised the market by -900.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.02. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $683.57M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $691.13M and a low estimate of $672.35M.