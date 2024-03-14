Is BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock A Better Investment Than Its Rivals?

RBC Capital Mkts lowered the price target for the BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on December 21, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 18, 2023 by CIBC that upgraded the stock from a Sector underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $6.50 for BB stock. The research report from TD Securities has upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold, with a price target set at $4. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on August 12, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published March 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts analysts upgraded the BlackBerry Ltd stock from Underperform to Sector Perform with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 133.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Feb 2024) is -$0.03. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.04. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $154.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $157M and a low estimate of $153.34M.