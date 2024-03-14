Is Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock a good value investment?

The Benchmark Company lowered the price target for the Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 12, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 11, 2023 by The Benchmark Company that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $5 for NDLS stock. The research report from The Benchmark Company has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by Stephens, who disclosed in a research note on May 19, 2023, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published September 23, 2022, Stephens analysts initiated the Noodles & Company stock to Overweight with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -600.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.17. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.21. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $121.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $122.8M and a low estimate of $121.2M.