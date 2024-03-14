Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 11, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $12.50 for BILI stock. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on December 04, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $13.20. In their research brief published November 30, 2023, Barclays analysts downgraded the Bilibili Inc ADR stock from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.22, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.17. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.21. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $784.37M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $848.76M and a low estimate of $761.5M.