It is likely that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Stock will grow up

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stock from “an Outperform” to “an In-line”. The rating was released on November 27, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 23, 2023 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $8 for ESRT stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $7. The stock was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2023, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published March 01, 2023, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Empire State Realty Trust Inc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $9.25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.06, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $758.53M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $767.24M and a low estimate of $750.27M.