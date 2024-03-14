JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) stock Market Value Reached at $38.17 billion: What Happened?

UBS lowered the price target for the JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 16, 2023 by Bernstein that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $31 for JD stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $33. The stock was downgraded by Macquarie, who disclosed in a research note on October 13, 2023, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published April 13, 2023, UBS analysts downgraded the JD.com Inc ADR stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $43.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.62, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.12, which implies that the company surprised the market by 19.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.66. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.78 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.56. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $35.94B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $36.95B and a low estimate of $35.24B.